Karnataka seeks Rs 4,000 crore for special assistance from Centre

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Aug 11: The Karnataka government has requested Centre for a special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore and an advance of Rs 395 crore, the second installment of state disaster response fund (SDRF), as floods ravaged 13 of 30 districts in the state.

"The state has been reeling under floods for the last three years. So, we have sought an advance of Rs 395 crore, to help tide over the crisis," said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who, along with Revenue Minister R. Ashok took part in the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Karnataka weather update: Red alert sounded in 7 districts

The state has pegged total losses due to the floods till date at Rs 4,500 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference regarding the flood situation in several parts of the country on Monday pitched for the special assistance to the state.

During the meeting of the Chief Ministers of six flood-hit states-Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Assam-the PM reviewed the flood situation, relief measures and sought suggestions on flood mitigation.

"In Karnataka, rainfall over the last one week in coastal Karnataka region, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, Madikeri and north Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Raichur has been higher than normal. For instance, Bhagamandala has received 500 per cent excess rainfall. The overflowing rivers and high speed winds are causing havoc. There has been a shift from the north-east monsoon to south-west monsoon and incessant rains in the Western Ghat region is causing the rivers to swell," informed Bommai, who addressed a press meet after the video conference.

According to the report, at least 885 villages across 56 taluks have been affected by the floods. As many as 3,000 houses have collapsed, 80,000 hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops have been destroyed, while 3,500 km of roads stand damaged due to heavy rains.

Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

"We have asked for Rs 4,000 crore to be given as special additional assistance outside the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms due to the floods and Covid-19 pandemic", Bommai said after the video conference with Modi.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government also asked the Centre to release in advance Rs 395 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). According to the Home minister, at present, 56 taluks and 895 villages have been affected by floods.