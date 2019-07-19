Karnataka: Seeking clarity on rebels’ right to stay away from assembly, Cong moves SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 19: The drama in Karnataka is expected to move back to the Supreme Court. Both the Congress and JD(S) have petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a clarity on its July 17 order which had said that it was not mandatory for the rebel MLAs to remain in the assembly when the trust vote proceedings take place.

The Congress represented by Dinesh Gundu Rao and the JD(S) by Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy have sought a clarification on the the rights of their respective parties to issue a whip.

The petitions have questioned the decision of the SC which said that the 15 rebels cannot be compelled to attend assembly. They say that this violated the right of the party under the Tenth Schedule to issue a whip to the MLAs.

The petitioners said that the July 17 order of the SC has no impact on the right of the party to issue a whip to its legislators.