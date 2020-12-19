Karnataka schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from January 1

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Schools in Karnataka will reopen from January 1, 2021 for classes 10 and 12 (SSLC and II PUC). However, students of class 6th to 9th will have to bring a written consent letters from their parents to attend the classes.

The decision was taken at a meeting headed by chief minister B S Yediyurappa after a detailed report submitted by the technical advisory committee of Karntaka health deptartment.

"The expert committee has recommended that schools be reopened for classes 10 and 12 from January 1, while adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) mandated by the government. For the lower classes - class six to nine, we will resume the Vidyagama programme in its revised version from the new year," said the primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar.

"Attendance in the schools and colleges has not been made compulsory and the students are free to continue to learn from home through online classes or YouTube channel. Students who want to attend school will have to get the parents' consent letter confirming the student has no COVID-19 symptoms. Only students who produce Covid-19 negative certificate will be allowed to reside in the government-run and residential schools," added Suresh Kumar.

The schools have been shut since March 24 because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The schools and PU colleges have remained closed since March just ahead of the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19. Degree and engineering colleges in the state were reopened on November 17.

As of December 18, Karnataka had reported 9,07,123 COVID-19 infections, while the toll stood at 11,989.