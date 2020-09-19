Karnataka schools colleges set to reopen from September 21

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka will re-open from September 21 as per the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. While the state education department has decided not to conduct regular classes, students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their institutes to clear doubts and take guidance from the teachers.

From September 21, teachers of Class-9, Class-10, Class-11 and Class 12, will be present in the school to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies. It will not be like regular classes," Karnataka's education minister, S Suresh Kumar said.

He also said that more regular classes would not resume under any circumstance and the state government is waiting for a green signal from the Centre.

Schools will have to follow social distancing measures. Mandatory use of face covers/ masks, frequent hand washing and self-monitoring of health, and reporting of any illness to the authority. The conduct of classes in open spaces within the school campuses will be encouraged if the weather permits, the SOP released by the Centre said. Mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions to be made at the entrance. Strict regulation of visitors to the school has to be maintained and followed, the SOP also said.

Meanwhile the Karnataka government has decided to let degree colleges reopen from October 1. The Karnataka government said offline classes in colleges will be conducted from October 1. The state education department is awaiting guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September.

"All colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person," Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN said, adding that preparations are underway for this as per the protocols and safety guidelines.

"Final Year Examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students once academic year starts," he said.