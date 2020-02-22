  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka school sedition case challenged in SC

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the sedition case registered against a Karnataka school management for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA, anti-NRC drama that ''portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light''.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    The petition seeks quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) against the principal and other staff of the Shaheen School at Bidar who have been booked under sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

    In the petition filed on Thursday, social activist Yogita Bhayana has also sought a top court direction for a proper mechanism to deal with alleged government misuse of the sedition law.

    Section 124A of the IPC says that "whoever brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards... the Government shall be punished with imprisonment for life...".

    Ms Bhayana, in the plea, has sought a direction to the Centre and the Karnataka government "to quash the FIR registered in connection of seditious charges against the school management, teacher and a widowed parent of a student for staging a play criticizing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population of Register (NPR)."

    The petition claimed the police "also questioned students, and videos and screenshots of CCTV footage showing them speaking to the students were shared widely on social media, prompting criticism."

    It further quoted the school principal, alleging that "on one occasion, police in uniform questioned students, with no child welfare officials present".

    The plea said that the "proceedings were violative of Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution and abuse of process of law."

    "Issue an order directing the Centre to constitute a committee to scrutinise complaints under 124-A IPC and adhere to judgments by the apex court before registering the FIR under the section 124-A IPC," the petition said.

    The drama was staged on January 21 by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard.

    Karnataka police quizzes school children for 4 hrs on anti-CAA play

    The sedition case was filed based on a complaint from social worker Neelesh Rakshyal on January 26.

    The complainant has alleged that the school authorities "used" the students to perform a drama where they "abused" PM Modi in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X