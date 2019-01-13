Karnataka school headmaster who cleans toilets everyday for a noble reason

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Bengaluru, Jan 12: We may hear and see a lot of noise about 'Swachh Bharat' mission but there are also heroes who are doing the job silently and not getting as much appreciation they should. B Mahadeshwara Swamy is one such man. Headmaster of a government primary school in Hongahalli village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka, Swamy starts his day by cleaning toilets of the institute he leads so that the students find an environment in which they feel more eager to learn. Swamy also believes that it is one's basic duty to keep the place he/she uses clean.

Cleaning the toilets is not something new that Swamy has been doing. He has been doing the job with sincerity since 1988 and wants to continue it in the future as well. Speaking to Times of India, Swamy said: "I worked there for over 8 years. That stint taught me the importance of personal hygiene and social service. In 1994, I joined the government service, and continued the same approach."

Also Read | Haryana: Girl urges govt to build women toilets at public places

Swamy has already made a lot of admirers in his village. One resident of the village told the newspaper that Swamy's uniqueness lies in the fact that he makes every student to take care of his/her personal hygiene. The headmaster is also credited of making every child a part of learning and sporting activities and that has made the parents to send their children to schools without fail.

Besides cleaning the toilets regularly, the teacher also ensures that the classrooms are clean and the garden is maintained. He has also set up a library by himself for the students.