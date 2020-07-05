Karnataka's 33-hour lockdown: Bengaluru City, suburbs deserted as tough lockdown imposed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 05: In the wake of the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases being reported from Bengaluru, a 33-hour lockdown has been imposed from Saturday 8 PM to Monday 5 AM in Bengaluru. Earlier, the state had announced Sunday lockdowns starting from July 5. Earlier too, Bengaluru observed Sunday lockdown. But this time, it's more stringent.

"Lockdown starts at 8 pm on Saturday and concludes at 5 am Monday in Bangalore city. Respected citizens, just stay home and don't ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody's interest, heavens won't fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self-discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday," Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 1,172 fresh coronavirus cases even as the total mounted to 8,345 and 129 deaths due to the infection.

Mangaluru city and suburban areas in Dakshina Kannada wore a deserted look on Sunday with the people fully backing the total lockdown clamped by the district administration in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases. The total lockdown is set to continue on all Sundays till August 2 unless otherwise notified.

Shops and business establishments were closed and vehicles kept off the roads. Only essential services, including hospitals, ambulance services and supply of essential items are allowed. All roads in the city were free of traffic and markets remained closed. Police have been deployed in all areas to check lockdown violations.

In Udupi also, normal life was paralysed with the total lockdown. Only shops selling essential goods were open, while buses and private vehicles kept off the roads. A total of 1,095 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in DK till Saturday, while Udupi recorded 1,277 cases and three deaths.