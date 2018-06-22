Karnataka RSS-BJP leaders meet for 1st time after assembly polls

Karnataka BJP leaders and RSS is meeting for the first time on Saturday to review the party's performance in assembly elections. Union Minister Ananth Kumar, former CM BS Yeddyurappa, and senior leader KS Eshwarappa are present in the meeting underway at RSS office Keshava Krupa in Bengaluru.

According to reports, BJP and RSS leaders will review results of recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections and also, will discuss strengthening of the saffron party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the assembly election, BJP won 104 seats, fell short of eight seats to reach the magic number. However, BJP's performance in Bengaluru Urban, which has 28 assembly constituency, was far from better. Bengaluru Urban constituency, including Anekal, elected 15 Congress candidates, 11 from BJP, which had 12 last time, and two from JD(S), which saw three candidates win in 2013.

Even BJP could not retain Jayanagar seat with the victory of Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of senior Congress leader Ramlinga Reddy, against BJP's Prahld Kumar. The election for Jayanagar had been postponed after the demise of sitting MLA BN Vijay Kumar.

The BJP hs done well in central, coastal, and Mumbai-Karnataka region. The Congress, however, maintained status quo in Old Mysuru and Hyderabad-Karnataka political regions.

