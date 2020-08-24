Karnataka revises guidelines for inter-state travellers, puts an end to quarantine rules

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The Karnataka government on Monday issued revised guidelines for the inter-state travellers; discontinues registration on Seva Sindhu portal, hand stamping, 14-day quarantine and medical check-up at State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports.

If asymptomatic on arrival, they can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any requirement for 14-day home quarantine. However, they will self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, trouble breathing, etc. and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

If symptomatic on arrival, i.e. having symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 as mentioned above, they will immediately self-isolate and seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.

They shall observe standard COVID-19 protocols such as a compulsory wearing face mask, 2 meters (or 6 feet) of physical distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of a hand sanitizer, follow cough etiquette, etc.

The Centre had earlier asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Drawing attention to the Unlock 3 guidelines, Bhalla said such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains, resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment.