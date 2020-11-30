For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM Modi

Karnataka reports highest decline in COVID-19 cases in one month: Minister

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 30: Karnataka has reported more than 60 per cent decline in active COVID-19 cases in the last one month, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday.

As of November 29 evening, cumulatively 8,83,899 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 11,765 deaths and 8,47,612 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

"Karnataka has reported the highest decline in active Covid-19 cases in the past one month. From 68,180 active cases on 29th October to 24,776 active cases on 29th November, the active cases in the State have declined by 63.6%," Sudhakar tweeted.

PM to chair all-party meeting on Dec 4 to discuss COVID-19 situation

PM Modi to mark Dev Deepawali in Varanasi | Kashi decked up | Oneindia News

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,291 fresh infections and 15 deaths, the health department said. On Sunday, there were zero COVID-19 related deaths in 25 districts of Karnataka; Bengaluru reported 10 fatalities, Mysuru two and Udupi, Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada one each.