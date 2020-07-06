Karnataka relaxes rules, Maharashtra exempted from 7-days institutional quarantine

Bengaluru, July 06: The Karnataka government has once again revised the quarantine norms for persons coming from other States, including Maharashtra, amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.

In the revised guidelines issued on Monday, people returning from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine under the Centre's Unlock 2 guidelines.

"Persons coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-days Home Quarantine," an order by Principal Secretary Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee N Manjunatha Prasad said.

Till now those coming from Maharashtra had to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

The State government also permitted re-opening of more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the containment zones, and to extend lockdown in containment zones till July 31.

The guidelines also permit unrestricted inter-State movement of persons and goods adhering to the standard operating procedures issued by the department of Health and Family Welfare and Revenue.

The government had recently exempted those travelling to the state from Tamil Nadu and Delhi from three days of institutional quarantine and had said they will have to go for 14 days home quarantine like those travelling from other states.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,925 new cases, the highest 24-hour jump ever, taking the total case count to 23,474, according to the state bulletin. Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 372 after 37 more virus-related fatalities were reported since yesterday.