Karnataka: Regular class for first, second year college students after Jan 14

Bengaluru, Jan 08: After a gap of nine months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, regular classes for first and second-year college students in Karnataka would resume after Sankranti on January 14.

Announcing this on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, asked the Vice Chancellors of government and private universities, senior officials of several departments, including that of higher education, to suggest a date for resumption of the classes.

The Vice Chancellors attended a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister and all of them were unanimous that the government should start the offline classes.

Narayan asked them to suggest a date and based on their submission, the date to start classes would be announced. This applies to first and second-year students of degree, post-graduation, diploma and engineering.

The offline or regular classes for Class 10, second-year pre-university, final-year degree and postgraduate students have already started and are running successfully. By taking this success into account, it has been decided to open the remaining classes also, he said.

Regarding the students' bus passes, Narayan said the confusion would be cleared soon by discussing with another Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio.