Karnataka registers highest numbers of workers on SHAKTI App

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Karnataka Congress registered the highest number of members on intra-party communication platform Shakti app. The app is a project by Data and Analytics department of All India Congress Committee (AICC). INC Shakti is conceived to collate data and engage with the workers of the party.

So far 7.8 lakhs have enrolled on Shakti platform and the deadline for enrollment has been extended till 31st December.

Suraj Hegde, KPCC Co-ordinator SHAKTI, said, "Karnataka has done commendable work in registering party workers on the app. The state has bought the highest numbers of workers followed by Rajasthan, Telangana Gujarat, Jharkhand."

"This is not a target-driven exercise. We want to enrol Congress workers, like-minded people and sympathisers. Actually, the target is to reach every booth in Karnataka. We have covered around 73 per cent till now, a quite commendable achievement, " Hegde said.

Started two months back in Karnataka, the party has organised programmes in every assembly. The registration follows the party structure from PCC and blocks to ward level.

As a state coordinator, Suraj Hegde monitors registration every day. He keeps a tab on the number of enrollment in each assembly, block, ward and booth. Hegde said, " For instance in Yashwantpura constituency has 1,05,000. We need at least 5 to 10 members in each booth and 2000 in assembly constituency."

He went on say that the concept of Shakti is to build communication between workers and leaders and disseminate information on daily basis, however, it is not a one-way communication, for example, it can be used in the selection of candidate also.