Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 shots

Bengaluru, Jan 12: The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived here on Tuesday, and the Karnataka government said it was committed to conducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.

According to official sources, the flight carrying the vaccines landed at the Kempegowda international airport here. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said 7.95 lakh Covishield vaccines were arriving.

Karnataka: The first consignment of 7.95 lakh vials of Covidshield vaccine from Serum Institute of India, Pune arrived in Bengaluru. Each dose of vaccine contains 0.5 ml and each vial contains 10 dosages of vaccines. pic.twitter.com/MtMYRos3RZ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

"... 7,95,000 vials of Covishield vaccine are arriving in the first consignment at around 11:45 this morning.. the arrival of the remaining of the total 13,9000 vails that the state will get, will be known in the later stages," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it will be stored at the state vaccine stores in the city. "The state government will conduct the vaccination drive- whether it is storage, supply or administering as per guidelines- will be held in a transparent way, as directed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he added.

The state government has already said that about 16 lakh frontline workers in the state will be administered a vaccine against COVID-19 in the first phase at 235 sites.

Noting that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Covishield and the Centre has purchased 1.1 crore doses, Sudhakar claimed that there was no other country in the world that has fixed the price of the vaccine at such low rates.

"It has been procured at Rs 210 per dose including GST from the Serum institute, Pune. The total cost is Rs 231 crore," he said.

The central government will be vaccinating about 3 crore people in the country in the first phase for free of cost. Observing that one vial contains 5 ml and it will be 0.5 ml per dose, Sudhakar said 10 people can be administered in each vial of vaccine.

"28 days after taking the first dose, a second dose should be taken. The vaccine will help in developing immunogenicity. The vaccine is completely safe and there is no need for anyone to worry or fear," he said The vaccination will be held as per protocols and guidelines issued.

"If there are any side effects it will be recorded... details of every person who takes a vaccine will be recorded, after getting the vaccine shot the person will have to be in the observation room. If there is any side effect, there will be facilities to immediately treat them," the minister said adding that the vaccine has been safe during clinical trials.