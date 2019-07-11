Karnataka: Rebels tender resignation, Speaker takes time to decide

Bengaluru, July 11: The Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has said that he would go through the resignations of the rebel MLAs before taking a final decision on the same.

The Speaker, Ramesh Kumar, who met with the rebel MLAs at 6 pm on the directive of the Supreme Court that he would need to be convinced, before he can take a decision on the same.

He also said that the entire proceedings was recorded, while adding that he would convey the decision to the Supreme Court. While adding that some of the the resignations were not in the prescribed format, he said that he had to reject the same earlier.

He also said that the resignations today were in the prescribed format. I however told them to give their arguments in writing, following which I will issue a notice and study the same.

He said that I will give them a hearing and also try to understand whether the resignation is voluntary or not. I have to be satisfied, before I take any decision. The court said whatever you want to do, you do so and convey it. I will do the same, Kumar also said.

The Speaker said during his meeting with the MLAs, they told him that they felt threatened and hence they went too Mumbai. I told them that they should have come to me, if they felt so, Kumar also said.

He said that if the resignation is accepted, then the disqualification proceeding becomes nullified. If a member resigns and Speaker accepts it, then he or she can go back to the people and seek a mandate. In case they are disqualified, they cannot come back to the House until the completion of the term of the House.