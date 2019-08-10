Karnataka rains: Govt pegs loss at Rs 6000 cr, toll rises to 24

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Karnataka government on Saturday pegged the damage inflicted by torrential downpour and subsequent floods in the state at Rs 6000 crore even as the toll from various rain-related incidents stood at 24.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said this was the "biggest calamity" in 45 years adding his government has sought Rs 3000 crore as relief from the Centre. "We are planning to re-construct houses that were damaged in rains.

Some of the villages have to be rebuilt completely," he told reporters here. "So far 24 people have died in various rain-related incidents," he said.

Rescue and relief work was being carried out by teams of personnel comprising NDRF, and the armed forces, he added.