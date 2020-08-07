Karnataka rains: CM announces Rs 10,000 relief to families affected

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Aug 07: As heavy rains continued to lash Karnataka on Thursday, the state government announced financial assistance to families affected by the downpour.

"As immediate relief, Rs 10,000 assistance should be provided to the families affected by rain, Rs 5 lakhs to completely damaged houses and if the house is partially damaged, relief must be distributed as per the damage", Chief Minister Yediyurappa directed officials.

The CM instructed officials to use schools, colleges, and other public places in villages as relief centres to those affected by the rains.

Kerala Rains: Major landslide near Munnar, several feared trapped

"A survey regarding crop loss should also be conducted. A daily report should also be updated to assess total loss faced by the citizens," Yediyurappa added.

Earlier during the day, the CM had announced the release of Rs 50 crores for emergency relief work in rain-affected areas in the state.

The districts that saw heavy rains are Kodagu, Gokarana, Chickmangaluru, Hassan and Mysuru.

The coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have been badly hit, with the adjoining Kodagu district also bearing the brunt of heavy rains. Belgavi, which borders Maharashtra, and other northern districts are also badly affected.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," said CS Patil, director of India Meteorological Department.