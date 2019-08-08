Karnataka rain: Viral video of locals dancing on waterlogged national highway

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 08: It's monsoon in India, and incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds continued to pound in several districts of Karnataka. Heavy rains battered large swathes of the state on August 7 and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka. Amid this a video going viral on the social media since morning is giving courage to beat the adversity and letting the rain to pass away.

In the video some locals are seen dancing on waterlogged National Highway (Nippani-Kolhapur Road) in Yamagarni village of Belagavi. Karnakata.

Mumbai rains: Road, rail traffic disrupted; schools, colleges to be shut as more showers predicted

This video reminds some poetry lines:

"How beautiful is the rain! After the dust and heat, In the broad and fiery street, In the narrow lane, How beautiful is the rain!"

People are seen enjoying the rain drops and the water logged streets.

Taking the stock of the flood hit area the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has come up with helpline number for any flood related emergencies and rescue work. He has shared the numbers urging the needy people of the state to contact in the given control room numbers.

For any flood related emergencies and rescue work please contact the given control room numbers.#KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/I51Fx3Zq5f — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the water level in Linganamakki reservoir constructed across Sharavathi river has gone up by six feet during the past 24 hours. The Bhadra reservoir that was at 150 feet on Tuesday rose to 155 feet on Wednesday. The vehicular movement along Shivamogga-Sagar stretch of National Highway 69 came to standstill as a huge tree fell on the road near Joginagadde village. More than 100 electricity poles are down in Sagar, Hosanagar and Sorab taluks owing to heavy wind. The Tunga continued to flow above the danger mark in Shivamogga city as water was discharged at the rate of 95,100 cusecs from Gajanur reservoir into the river.