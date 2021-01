BJP MLC R Shankar hopeful of being made minister, claims expansion likely in 2 to 3 days

Karnataka PUC exams to be held in May, SSLC exams likely in June

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 06: Karnataka Second Pre-University (Class 12) exams to be held in the month of May while Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams are expected to be held during the first week of June.

The Secondary School Leaving Certification (SSLC) and Pre-University Course or PUC Examinations are usually held in March in the state.