Karnataka polls: Yogendra Yadav to announce Swaraj India party candidates tomorrow

Bengaluru, April 2: On Tuesday, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav will announce the names of the candidates who will contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections under the party banner at an event in Bengaluru.

During the event, Yadav will be joined by all the top Swaraj India party leaders from Karnataka, including Devanuru Mahadeva. This will be Swaraj India party's first election in Karnataka. Recently, the Election Commission (EC) announced the polling and counting dates for Karnataka. While polling will take place on May 12, the counting of votes will be held on May 15 in the southern state. The state has 224-member Assembly.

Yadav will also take part in a discussion called, Swaraj Samvada, to talk about the party's vision document. The discussion will see participation by various experts from different fields, stated a Swaraj India party leader.

However, it is not clear how many candidates the party will field for the upcoming polls. Earlier, Manohar Elavarthi, a senior member of the Swaraj India party in Karnataka, told OneIndia that the party will field at least seven to ten candidates for the upcoming polls. Elavarthi said that all the seven to ten candidates are farmer leaders. Along with fielding its own candidates, the Swaraj India party is going to support a couple of independent candidates in the upcoming elections.

The Swaraj India party was founded last year by political expert Yadav and Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan. Both Yadav and Bhushan were among a group of founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but later they were expelled from the party. Yadav, Bhushan and AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were the three main faces of Anna Hazare led an anti-corruption movement in 2011.

In March, the AAP announced a list of 18 candidates who will contest the Karnataka polls. "We have a strong base among the farmers in the state. Our leaders are mostly farmers and activists working with the farming community in the state," said Elavarthi. While announcing the name of the candidates, the party will also unveil its manifesto for the elections. The event will see a gathering of hundreds of farmers from across the state in Bengaluru.

