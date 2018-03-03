Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF027
NDPP115
OTH015
Tripura - 59
BJP35
CPIM16
OTH8
Meghalaya - 59
CONG21
NPP19
OTH19
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Karnataka polls: With Paresh Mesta's parents by their side BJP launches Janasuraksha Yatra

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a campaign against alleged killings of Hindu activists in Karnataka. The Ankola leg of the two-pronged Padayatra was launched by parents of Paresh Mesta- a 21-year-old resident of Honnavar who was found dead under mysterious circumstance in December 2017.

BJP launches Janasuraksha Yatra

In their attempt to woo fragmented Hindu voters in the communally sensitive regions of the state the BJP launched the yatra to highlight murders of alleged Hindu workers under the Siddaramaiah government. "The Hindu community has supported me and all I want is justice from the government for my son's death. I am with the BJP in its fight," said Kamalakar Mesta, Paresh's father resonating with the BJP's sentiments over the case.

Despite a clarification from the state government, the BJP has continued to allege that 23 hindu activists have been murdered in the state. "We wait for justice from government but this government is murdering our Karyakartas. Siddaramaiah's is a murderous government," Ananthkumar Hegde said. The union minister challenged Siddaramaiah to visit coastal Karnataka and answer the people's questions.

Meshta's father who had claimed that Paresh didn't belong to any Hindu organisation, on Saturday claimed that he was a Hindu activisit. The narrative adding to the BJP's hindutva agenda in coastal Karnataka.

A tableu portraying cow slaughter and a Hindu man being killed by a group of men with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looking was the highlight of the rally in Ankola.

Union ministers Ananthkumar Hegde and Prakash Javdekar inaugurated the Ankola leg of the Janasuraksha yatra while MPs Pratap Simha and Nalin Kumar Kateel launched the Kushalanagar leg. The four-day rally across coastal Karnataka and kodagu will culminate in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the rally on Tuesday.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bjp, karnataka assembly elections 2018

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 22:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.