Karnataka polls: To conquer Karnataka, Congress to have 35 manifestos

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned and will have a plethora of manifestos for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018. The party has decided to come up with at least 35 manifestos to cover the spectrum of the entire state.

The manifestos would be a region, district and state-based. The 30 districts in the state would have an individual manifesto. There would be four separate manifestos for the four administrative regions while one manifesto would be prepared for the entire state.

The manifestos will be released simultaneously in another two weeks. Karnataka will poll on May 12 and counting of votes will be held on May 15. The final draft has already been finalised by the committee which is headed by senior Congress leader, Veerappa Moily.

The manifestos will focus on the oppressed, women, job growth among other issues.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day