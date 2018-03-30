Karnataka polls: In his last election, Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari

Mysuru, March 30: On Thursday, during his Mysuru tour ahead of the state Assembly elections, Karnataka chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah announced that he will be contesting polls from the Chamundeshwari constituency in the district. The incumbent Congress CM also said that the upcoming contest will be his last electoral battle. However, he did not reveal whether he will retire from politics after that.

Siddaramaiah contested the last Karnataka Assembly elections in 2013 from Varuna constituency, again in Mysuru district. He had won the election. Reports say this time his son Yatindra is likely to contest from the Varuna constituency.

While talking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that the reason behind choosing to contest election from Chamundeshwari seat is that the people of the constituency were responsible for his political rebirth.

"This is my last election, I will fight from Chamundeshwari, because Chamundeshwari's people have been responsible for my political rebirth: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah #KarnatakaElections2018," tweeted ANI.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) announced the polling and counting dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. While polling will take place on May 12, the counting of votes will take place on May 15.

"I will contest from Chamundeshwari. I will win with the blessings of people from Chamundeshwari," the CM added. Earlier, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) state president HD Kumaraswamy predicted that Siddaramaiah will lose election if he contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency.

"If he (Siddaramaiah) contests from Chamundeshwari, write it down today itself, when election results are declared on May 15, wherever I'm, I will come down to Mysuru to discuss with you about his defeat," Kumaraswamy said.

"Does Kumaraswamy know how many times I have contested from Chamundeshwari constituency...seven times. I won five times. I have complete faith and belief in my voters...they won't listen to Kumaraswamy or anyone," Siddaramaiah said.

As a part of the election campaign, the CM is on a five-day tour of Mysuru district which will end on April 2.

