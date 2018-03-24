Karnataka polls: Has ‘Brand Bengaluru’ turned into ‘Barbaad Bengaluru’ under Congress?

Bengaluru, March 24: Keeping an eye on the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gifted Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, a logo, Brand Bengaluru, last year. Bengaluru is the only city in India to have its own logo to highlight its cosmopolitan nature. With its own logo, India's IT hub joined international cities like New York and Amsterdam which too have their own emblems.

Just a few weeks ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Congress government of turning "Brand Bengaluru" into "Barbaad Bengaluru". Barbaad in local Kannada language stands for ruined.

To put forward its point as "how the once green city turned into a concrete jungle with lack of safety under the Siddaramaiah government", the Karnataka BJP unit has posted a video on Twitter.

The video in Kannada takes the opinion of people, which include a youngster, a woman and an autorickshaw driver, among others. The people, who have been a part of the video, lamented about traffic jams, lack of safety of women in the city, dying of city's lakes due to pollution and water crisis, among others.

Along with posting the video, the BJP wrote on Twitter, "Namma Bengaluru (My Bengaluru) is Namma Hemme (My Pride) and that's why we can't stand its deterioration, that's why we need to reclaim and revive this beautiful city! This is what Bengalureans have to say about how @siddaramaiah led Congress turned Brand Bengaluru to Barbaad Bengaluru. #SaveBengaluru."

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are likely to take place between the last week of April and the first week of May. Both the BJP and the Congress have engaged in a social media war ahead of the elections in the state. Almost on a daily basis, both the parties are coming up with a new accusation against each other. Now, it needs to be seen how much the social media war of words would help the parties to gain votes during the elections.

