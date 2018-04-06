Karnataka polls: FIR against Jignesh Mevani over ‘disrupt PM Modi rally remark’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday lodged FIR against Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani for his speech in Chitradurga, wherein he urged youth to disrupt PM Modi's campaign program. The complaint has accused Mewani of making provocative statement.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Mevani called for people to enter Modi's rally, throw chairs in the air and question the prime minister's promise to generate two crores worth of employment in the state.

#WATCH: Jignesh Mevani says, 'Biggest role of Karnataka's youth should be to enter PM's campaign program in Bengaluru on 15th, hurl chairs in the air & disrupt it, then ask him what happened to 2 cr jobs? If he can't answer ask him to go to Himalayas' #Chitradurga #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3rykIfOFsp — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

He said that if Modi does not answer, then he should be asked to leave and take shelter at a Ram Mandir in the Himalayas."I am here to awake the mass about the risk of fascism and ensure that BJP doesn't enter South India."

A member of the BJP unit at Chitradurga district in Karnataka, has lodged the complaint against Jignesh Mevani. He has urged the EC officials to take action against Mewani because he has asked people to create disturbance during PM Modi's event.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a bar on Jignesh Mewani from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi said Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people.

Mevaani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day