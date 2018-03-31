Karnataka polls: CPM to back strongest candidate who can defeat BJP

Ahead of the crucial Karnataka assembly elections, the CPM has said that it would support the strongest candidate who can defeat the BJP. This would be the strategy in all but 30 seats where the Left has decided to field its own candidates.

The Central Committee discussed the political situation in Karnataka and approved the list of party candidates, a CPM statement read without offering further details.

The CPM's general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters that in seats where the CPM and other Left parties are contesting they would support the strongest candidate. We call for the defeat of the BJP, he also said.

"Our main objective is to defeat the BJP. People will decide whom to vote to defeat the BJP," he further added.

In 2013 Assembly polls, the CPM contested 16 seats and polled 68,775 votes (0.22%) and the CPI, which contested eight seats got 25,450 seats with a vote share of 0.08%.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12. Counting will be held on May 15.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day