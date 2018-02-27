Karnataka polls: Amit Shah shows off his mimicry talent, imitates Rahul Gandhi

Personal attacks during campaigns for Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 went one step further on Monday when National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah mimicked Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. Shah left the crowd at Navashakthi Samavesha in Bidar in splits after he imitated Rahul Gandhi mocking him for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi have been simultaneously campaigning for their respective parties in different parts of the states ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. While Rahul Gandhi is touring districts of Mumbai Karnataka, Amit Shah is touring the districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka. The BJP President along with the senior leader of the state unit addressed a gathering of supporters in Bidar on Monday. In an attempt to mock Rahul Gandhi's questioning of PM Modi's governance of four years, Amit Shah imitated the Congress chief.

#WATCH: BJP President Amit Shah mimics Rahul Gandhi while addressing Navashakthi Samavesha in #Karnataka's Bidar. pic.twitter.com/hfS8f3QT8A — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

"Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi what his government has done in four years. Why does he shout? The people seek answers from him on what his party has done for the last four generations of this country," Amit Shah asked during his rally. With elections around the corner, campaigns are turning hotter with personal attacks taking centre stage.

Shah's mockery of Rahul Gandhi comes a day after the Congress released a video alleging that a farmer was manhandled for posing uncomfortable questions to the BJP chief. Shah has been touring the Lingayat heartland of Hyderabad-Karnataka- a region that Rahul Gandhi began his Karnataka campaign from.

Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have consciously made PM Modi and Amit Shah the centre of their attacks, overlooking state BJP leaders. A push towards ensuring that Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is perceived to be a battle between Siddaramaiah and directly PM Modi and the BJP central leadership. An attempt that analysts have time and again referred to as a push to create an "insider versus outside" perception of the assembly election.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.