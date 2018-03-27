Karnataka poll dates leaked: ECI says, 'Matter would be probed'

The Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat said that he would look into allegations of the Karnataka election dates being leaked before the commission announced it.

Journalists assembled at the press conference questioned how the BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya had posted the dates on his Twitter handle before the Election Commission had announced it.

Rawat said that this matter would be investigated and strict action would be taken.

Before the ECI could announce the dates, Malviya had posted on his Twitter handle that the Karnataka elections would be held on May 12 and the counting on May 18. However, the ECI post the announced said that the counting would be held on May 15.

The ECI responding to the alleged leak said that the matter will definitely be investigated" and strict action will be taken. "We have taken many steps to ensure that the social media does not affect the election process as been accused in some foreign countries during the elections," Rawat said.

When many on Twitter questioned Malviya as to how he had announced the dates beforehand, he responded by saying that he was quoting a television channel. The tweet was however deleted later on.

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12, while the counting will take place on May 15. The Election Commission announced the schedule and said it will be a single-phase polls. Election Commission is set to announce the polling schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections in a few hours from now.

