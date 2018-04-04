Karnataka poll date leak: Final report in two days

The Committee probing the poll Karnataka poll date leak will submit its report in two days, Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat has said. Rawat said that the Election Commission was transparent on the probe and all information in this regard is being uploaded on the website of the poll body.

He further said that the investigation is still on and would be completed in another two days.

It may be recalled that the EC had ordered a probe into the issue last week. The committee was also mandated to suggest steps to prevent any such eventuality in future.

The dates of Karnataka Assembly elections were shared on the social media by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and others on Twitter before Rawat and two Election Commissioners announced it officially on March 28.

The state goes to polls on May 12 and the votes will be counted on May 15.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

