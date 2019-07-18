Karnataka Politics Updates: Yediyurappa assumes office, to prove majority on July 29

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. He was sworn in as the CM by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Glass House of the Raj Bhavan.

Yediyurappa, who earlier staked a claim to form the government will have to prove his majority by July 31. The all important finance bill has to be passed by July 31.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

I have taken two prominent decisions in the Cabinet meeting. In addition to the Prime Minister Kisan Scheme, I will also provide two installments of Rs. 2000 to the beneficiaries, says BS Yediyurappa after taking oath. "I thank people of the state who gave me the opportunity to be the Chief Minister. My Chief Minister's post is the respect to the people of the state. On Monday (29 July), I will prove majority at 10 am and pass the Finance Bill," says BS Yediyurappa after taking oath. Congratulations to Our Leader Sri @BSYBJP on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am sure the "Raita Bandhu" will fulfill the aspirations of Kannadigas by building a "Suvarna Karnataka"," tweets BJP leader CT Ravi. Yediyurappa assumes office as the new CM of Karnataka. Congrats to @BSYBJP ji, newly sworn in CM of Karnataka. I am sure under his leadership and under the guidance of PM Modi, BJP will give a stable, pro-farmer and development oriented govt in the State. I assure people of Karnataka that BJP is committed to fulfil their aspirations, tweets Amit Shah. The ceremony concludes with the singing of the national anthem. Yediyurappa is the only one who took oath. The names of his ministers will be decided in the next couple of days. B S Yediyurappa took oath as the CM in the name of God. B S Yediyurappa has been sworn as the chief minister of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala. He took oath at the Raj Bhavan before a packed crowd. Yediyurappa is on stage, all set to take oath. National anthem being played at the Raj Bhavan. Governor arrives for swearing in ceremony. Vajubhai Vala will administer oath of office to Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa is yet to take oath. He had said earlier that he would take oath between 6 and 6.15 pm. BSY, BSY chants fill Raj Bhavan. Yediyurappa is all set to take oath as the CM. Muralidhar Rao is the only central leader present at the swearing-in-ceremony. Yeddyurappa is seated next to S M Krishna. S M Krishna arrives at Raj Bhavan. Karnataka: BJP State President BS Yediyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He will take oath as Chief Minister, today. pic.twitter.com/14PY5JBrZG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019 Flanked by his supporters, Yediyurappa enters Raj Bhavan. He is seen flashing the victory sign. Roshan Baig at swearing in ceremony. He was recently questioned in connection with the IMA scam. Many supporters at Raj Bhavan are dressed up in Modi attire. Yediyurappa enters Raj Bhavan. He is wearing a green shawl, which symbolises his support for the farmers. Many supporters tried entering the Raj Bhavan, but were stopped by the police. Despite having a pass, they were not allowed as the Raj Bhavan is packed. Yediyurappa arrived at the Raj Bhavan amidst much fanfare. As he entered Raj Bhavan, a sea of supporters waited outside to greet him. They chanted slogans, while welcoming him. He will take over as the CM of Karnataka in a short while from now. Yediyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan. He will be sworn in shortly Karnataka Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar in a letter to Dept Secretaries: BS Yeddyurappa has given directions suggesting all Dept Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by care taker CM (HD Kumaraswamy) in July, till they're looked into by Chief Secy or Depts Secretaries. pic.twitter.com/hJayd4LIee — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019 Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar suspends all orders passed by HD Kumarswamy as caretaker CM. "All work orders issued by caretaker CM in July 2019 should be stopped till they are looked into," the chief secretary said in a letter. He also put on hold the transfer orders signed by the CM but were yet to be enforced. The letter has been issued on directives of designate CM BS Yeddyurappa. BJP leader Suresh Kumar says,''Congress leader should respect democracy and attend the oath-taking ceremony. Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has issued directives to all Congress MLAs to stay away from the swearing-in ceremony.'' The Raj Bhavan is packed with dignitaries. All top BJP leaders of the state are present for the swearing-in-ceremony. Yediyurappa likely to take oath at 6.07 pm. He had earlier said that he would take oath between 6 and 6.15 pm. Karnataka: BJP State President BS Yediyurappa en-route Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He will take oath as Chief Minister, today. pic.twitter.com/2x968AR2Ct — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019 B S Yediyurappa leaves for Raj Bhavan. He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the 4th time. BJP State President BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Kadu Malleshwara temple in Bengaluru. He will take oath as Chief Minister at 6 pm, today. BS Yediyurappa earlier today greeted veteran army officer in Bengaluru to pay tribute to Kargil war martyrs on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Yediyurappa has arrived at the BJP office. He will meet with party workers, before heading to Raj Bhavan, where he will take oath. Hours after he staked a claim to form the government, B S Yediyurappa directed Karnataka Chief Secretary to put on hold decisions taken by caretaker chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy. Yeddyurappa instructed the Chief Secretary, T M Vijaybhaskar to put on hold all such decisions. Following this, Vijaybhaskar write to all department secretaries and informed them about the decision. Yediyurappa had said that the decisions must be put on hold so that it could be looked into by the chief secretary or the department secretaries. BS Yediyurappa will address BJP worker at 5 pm. BSY will address party workers at Jagannatha Bhavan at BJP Karnataka headquarters in Bengaluru before leaving for the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhavan. BSY officially changes his spelling to Yediyurappa Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked his party leaders to boycott the swearing in ceremony of Mr. Yeddyurappa. Calling it "unconstitutional & unethical based on horse trading and corrupt methods," Mr. Rao, added "I refuse to participate in this unholy event and instruct all @INCKarnataka leaders not to attend." Hours before BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa is scheduled to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, the Supreme Court on Friday decided to keep pending a plea to hear on merits a corruption and land grab case that cuts across the State’s political spectrum, involving him and rival D.K. Shivakumar, a former Congress Minister. On account of 20th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas, visited Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial to pay tributes to our brave hearts. Our MLAs were present. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/wXU0N7WJdR — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2019 BJP State President, BS Yeddyurappa paid tribute at National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, earlier today. Rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs will likely return to Bengaluru after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa proves majority in the Karnataka Assembly. In his letters to both, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Vajubhai Vala, soon-to-be-CM BSY has officially changed the spelling of his name from Yeddyurappa to Yediyurappa. Senior Congress leader Ramlinga Reddy says he will not attend BSY’s oath-taking ceremony today. BJP workers and supporters celebrate outside BS Yeddyurappa’s residence in Dollar’s colony, Bengaluru. Congress leader Dr Parameshwara lashes out at BJP and BSY, says political situation in Karnataka has completely degraded. Trust vote will likely take place on Monday. The final decision will be taken after the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP has confirmed that the full Cabinet will mostly not be sworn in today. HD Kumaraswamy likely to skip BSY’s oath-taking ceremony. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha on Friday. Ramadoss, MDMK founder Vaiko and two candidates each from the AIADMK and the DMK were elected unopposed to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu earlier this month. State-owned telecom companies -MTNL and BSNL - are incurring losses in providing high-speed Wi-Fi connections to members of Parliament, Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the parliament on Friday, reports IANS. State-owned telecom companies -MTNL and BSNL - are incurring losses in providing high-speed Wi-Fi connections to members of Parliament, Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the parliament on Friday, reports IANS. The bills in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing are The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 , The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 and Private Members’ Bills. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/EADHpQv9D2 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a sapling in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. JD(S) criticises Governor Vajubhai Vala for allowing BSY to form a government, says Valas decision is undemocratic. The BJP leaders who were camping in Delhi and met with the central leadership have left for Bengaluru. They would attend the swearing in ceremony of Yeddyurappa who will take oath as chief minister at 6 pm. According to reports, the rebel MLAs being brought back to Bengaluru around 3pm by special flights Parliamentary democracy is being butchered in Karnataka.



How can @BSYBJP stake claim to form govt when they dont have the numbers.



How can the Governor who is the safe keeper of the constitution give his consent ? Where is the Rule of LAW ! @narendramodi @AmitShah ! pic.twitter.com/9b9LDkPGGX — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 26, 2019 Parliamentary democracy is being butchered in Karnataka, says Congress As instructed by our national president Shri @AmitShah ji & working president of @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @BSYBJP has met his Excellency Governor of Karnataka to stake claim to form government.@BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today at 6 pm. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 26, 2019 State BJP unit tweeted: "As instructed by our national president Shri @AmitShah ji & working president of @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @BSYBJP has met his Excellency Governor of Karnataka to stake claim to form government.@BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today at 6 pm." DK Shivakumar reacted to BJP staking claim to form new government and BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in as the new chief minister and said, "It's up to them what they do next — the BJP and the rebels. I've heard BJP will parade all 15 MLAs. All I can say about the MLAs is that it appears they are "the most satisfied" of the lot." ''We shall issue around 3,000 passes for public. A giant TV screen has been set outside Raj Bhavan,'' says city police commissioner Alok Kumar Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar says,''Elaborate security arrangements put in place for swearing-in ceremony.'' Karnataka assembly has become an experimental lab for @BJP4Karnataka & BJP backed governor to try unconstitutional ways to form govt.



In what article of the constitution is the governor allowed to permit the party to form govt that doesn't have majority?



It is shame!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 26, 2019 Siddaramaiah tweets Yeddyurappa will have to prove his majority by July 31 2019. On the rebels, Shobha says that three have lost their membership. However the rest of them remain with their parent party. There would be a decision soon, she said. The rebels have lost trust in their own leadership, she also said. Shobha Karandlaje, Senior BJP leader says that she is happy with the decision. I am confident that he will take all into confidence and help the farmers a great deal, she also said. Corruption Icon and Former Jail Bird Shri @BSYBJP has used his excellent Horse Trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power.



People of Karnataka remember his disastrous tenure as CM between 2008-2011, which ended with BSY in Jail.



History is all set to repeat again. https://t.co/0M28Z49PQM — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 26, 2019 Karnataka Congress tweeted,''Corruption icon and former Jail Bird Shri BS Yeddyurappa has used his excellent horse-trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power.'' The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on July 22 after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle triggered by the raft of resignations by the rebel MLA. Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said no one can give a stable government in the state in the present political scene. BJP's delay in making the move had spurred speculation that the State might be heading towards a period of President’s rule. However, Yeddyurappa's move took everyone by surprise since the BJP Legislature Party didn't formally elect him as the leader yet. Security will be heightened across the city ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. According to reports, meeting in Raj Bhavan was attended by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar as well. Displaying the letter by Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting him to form the government, Yeddyurappa says he will now consult the party high command over who will take oath as ministers along with him. Senior lawyer and counsel for rebel Karnataka MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi, today apologized to the Supreme Court for being absent before the Court despite being asked by it to be present yesterday. Bench headed by CJI Gogoi accepted his apology Yeddyurappa said that he has got a letter from the governor. He however did not specify about who else would be sworn in with him. I will discuss with the national president before taking a decision, he also said. I am inviting H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah to be part of the swearing in ceremony. Whether others should be sworn in along with me, I will decide after speaking to the central leadership. Yeddyurappa says he met with the Governor and staked a claim. Governor has given me the letter. I will take oath between 6 pm and 6.15 pm The numbers in the House Before resignations 225 including Speaker. After resignations 208. After disqualification, 205. Magic number, 203. BJP, 105. Congress before resignations 79 and after, 67. JD(S), 37 before resignations. After resignations, 34. Decision on rebels and including them into the Cabinet will be taken only after Yeddyurappa has discussions with central leadership in Delhi. Yeddyurappa is set to be sworn as the CM of Karnataka today. B S Yeddyurappa to take oath as CM at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at 6 pm. He would be the only one to take oath today. Yeddyurappa likely to go to Delhi after being sworn in as CM. The Governor is said to have told Yeddyurappa, it would be difficult to have the swearing in ceremony at 12.30. The governor has suggested that the ceremony could be held at 6 pm. BSY stakes claim, discuses swearing in ceremony The number of times BSY was CM: The first time he was CM was between November 12 2007 and November 19 2007. The second time was between May 30 2008 to August 4 2011. The third time was between May 17 2018 to May 23 2018. If he is sworn in today, it would be the fourth time that he would become CM. Currently discussions are on at the Raj Bhavan. Yeddyurappa has staked a claim to form the government. There is also a likelihood that BSY may not be sworn in as CM at 12.30 pm. He could take oath between 3 pm and 5 pm. Yeddyurappa told the Governor that he is ready to form the government. He said that he has the numbers to form the government. He also requested that be sworn in as the CM today itself. Yeddyurappa stakes claim to form government. He has sought to be sworn in today itself Yeddyurappa set to become the first politician from Karnataka to take oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time. The first time was when he was briefly CM after the JD(S) handed over power to the BJP. The second time was when the BJP won the elections in 2008. The third time was in 2018, when Yeddyurappa became the CM for a day. Today would be the fourth time. Yeddyurappa meets governor Vajubhai Vala, stakes claim to form government. Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan, to stake claim to form government. pic.twitter.com/uT1UmWFrsg — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019 Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan. He is set to stake a claim to form the government. Until Thursday, the BJP’s central leadership was in no hurry to form the government. The party was playing a wait and watch game and wanted clarity on the numbers and the rebels, before making any move. Did the BJP rush into the decision to stake a claim in the backdrop of the Speaker disqualifying the 3 rebel MLAs? Meanwhile, rebel MLA, H Vishwanath has said that they are not deterred by the Speaker’s decision. We are firm on our resignations and will return to Karnataka in the next two to three days. The central leadership had not indicated anything on Thursday after senior BJP leaders had met with Amit Shah on Thursday. While, sources indicate that Shah gave Yeddyurappa the green signal, there is not much clarity on the same. If he takes oath today, this would be the fourth time that B S Yeddyurappa would be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Yeddyurappa performed special prayers at the Anjaneya temple before heading to the Raj Bhavan. He will stake a claim to form the government and will visit Raj Bhavan by 10 am. He is expected to take oath by 12.30 pm today. B S Yeddyurappa is likely to take oath as Chief Minister at 12.30 pm today. B S Yeddyurappa to stake claim to form government today. I will meet Governor and ask him to hold the swearing in ceremony today itself. Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who disqualified three of the 15 lawmakers whose resignations crashed the Karnataka government, said he would decide on the rest of the cases on an individual basis "in a couple of days". The H D Kumaraswamy government in the state fell on Tuesday after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama. On Thursday, Karnataka BJP leaders met BJP party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with working president JP Nadda to seek guidance and discuss stakes of their next step in the southern state.