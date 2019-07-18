Karnataka Politics Updates: All 14 rebel MLAs disqualified, says Speaker

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 28: Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqulified 14 rebel MLAs, three days after the Speaker disqualified 3 MLAs.

With this the strenth of the 225 member house comes down to 208. The BJP has 105 members and is perched beyond the majority mark.

Yediyurappa, who earlier staked a claim to form the government will have to prove his majority by July 31. The all important finance bill has to be passed by July 31.

Congress MLA Shrimant Patil has also been disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar. JD(S) MLAs H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda & Gopalaiah disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Congress MLAs Pratap Gouda Patil, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, K Sudhakar, Muniratna, MTB Nagaraj disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar. The BJP had staked claim to power after the coalition government of the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy failed the trust vote last week. Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqulified 14 rebel MLAs, three days after the Speaker disqualified 3 MLAs. Speaker Ramesh Kumar decides on the resignations of coalition's rebel MLAs. Congress leader Siddaramaih and Dinesh Gundu Rao had filed disqualification petition on July 26, says Speaker. Ramesh Kumar condoles the death of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy. Speaker Ramesh Kumar claims he's slipping into depression owing to the pressure to decide on the resignations of rebel MLAs. I am time-bound to take a decision on the resignations of rebel MLAs: Speaker Ramesh Kumar, says the Speaker All members should attend the session on Monday. Finance Bill must be passed at any cost before July 31, says Speaker. Speaker Ramesh Kumar says BS Yediyurappa approached him and requested to hold Floor Test on July 29 in order to pass the Finance Bill & the Appropriation Bill. Ramesh Kumar has agreed to table motion of confidence. Speaker Ramesh Kumar addresses media. Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ramesh Kumar is likely to act against 14 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs on the eve of the Confidence Vote sought by Chief Minuster BS Yediyurappa. CM BS Yeddiyurappa says he's asked Speaker Ramesh Kumar to hold Floor Test tomorrow as they need to pass the Finance Bill. CM claims Speaker has already agreed to it. H D Kumaraswamy and his father H D Deve Gowda have both said that the question of supporting the BJP does not arise. The JD(S) leadership has rubbished reports that it would back the BJP in the Karnataka legislative assembly.