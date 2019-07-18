Karnataka Politics Updates: Rebel MLAs likely to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 27: B S Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. He was sworn in as the CM by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Glass House of the Raj Bhavan.

The rebel legislators from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are likely to return to Bengaluru on July 30 and will be addressing the media on July 31.

Yediyurappa, who earlier staked a claim to form the government will have to prove his majority by July 31. The all important finance bill has to be passed by July 31.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

Rebel MLAs tried to contact him but he didn’t respond. The coalition government would’ve survived had rebels returned and BJP formed govt by indulging in horse-trading, says Siddaramaiah. CLP leader Siddaramaiah slams CM BS Yediyurappa, says BSY was sworn in as CM unconstitutionally and took oath despite lacking majority. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melukote, Mandya. The rebel legislators from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are likely to return to Bengaluru on July 30 and will be addressing the media on July 31. Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 5 people in an area) to be imposed from 6 am 29 July to 30 July midnight within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha. Rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath to write a book on resignations of rebel MLAs and list out reasons for the move taken. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits his native village Bookanakere in Mandya; says, "It is my duty to visit my birthplace. This is the place where I was born and brought up. I will visit my home and a temple as well." Parliamentary Affairs Minster Pralhad Joshi on Saturday expressed confidence that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would prove majority on the floor of the House on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to seek the removal of Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar who on Thursday disqualified three rebel Congress legislators, creating panic among 14 others MLAs. BJP MLA Renukacharya lauds BS Yediyurappa's schemes for farmers and weavers, says this is a day where the entire state is celebrating and BSY will give good governance. The MLA says he doesn’t aspire to be in the cabinet. The move is also important considering that the finance bill needs to be passed in the assembly by July 31. The decision of the Speaker will be watched closely and would be crucial for the Yediyurappa government. Karnataka Speaker, Ramesh Kumar will take a decision on the rest of the MLAs in the next couple of days. B S Yediyurappa who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday, will take the trust vote on July 29, Monday. The new CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa is all set to visit his native village Bookanakere in Mandya and perform puja at Siddalingeshwara temple. He'll also visit Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melukote. Disqualified MLAs (Rebel Congress MLAs) Ramesh L Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and Independent MLA R Shankarhave to move Supreme Court against their disqualification. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said an additional relief of Rs 4,000 would be given to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister "Kisan Samman Yojana" scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is given. He also announced waiver of weavers' loans, which now stands at around Rs 100 crore. Speaking to reporters after holding a cabinet meeting here, he said two important decisions were taken, the first of which was to disburse Rs 4,000 in two instalments to beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Yojana scheme. "The other is waiving weavers' loans totalling around Rs 100 crore," he said. Yediyurappa said that being a farmer's son, it was his commitment to help farmers reeling under drought. On the existing crop loan waiver scheme floated by the erstwhile H D Kumaraswamy government, the chief Minister said he would take a call after reviewing it. To strike a cordial note with the opposition Congress and the JD(S) which had accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading to topple the government, the chief minister said he would not encourage the politics of vengeance. "I assure the people of Karnataka and the opposition parties thatunder no circumstances will I ever practice the politics ofvengeance. I will treat with humility whoever finds faultwith me. Forget and forgive is the policy I believe in,"Yediyurappa said. He alleged that there was administrative breakdown in the last 14 months and said the people would see for themselves in the next three to four months how transformation occurs.