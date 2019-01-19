Karnataka political turmoil: Yeddyurappa calls back all BJP MLAs camping in Gurugram

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 19: The high-octane natak (drama) in Karnataka is likely to continue on Saturday as the Congress sets the house in order and BJP shifts its MLAs back to Bengaluru from Gurugram.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has reportedly asked his MLAs, who were staying at a resort in Gurugram to come back to Bengaluru, even as Congress is seeking an urgent reply form four of its MLAs for skipping crucial party meet on Friday.

The Karnataka BJP MLAs were staying at a seven-star hotel in Gurugram since Monday to avoid being "poached" by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance.

Yeddyurappa has said no member of his party was involved in any operation to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

With the ongoing power tussle between the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and BJP in Karnataka intensifying, both sides have been trading charges of trying to poach each other's MLAs.

"The BJP has nothing do with ruling coalition MLAs who are in Mumbai," the former Chief Minister said and accused the Congress and JD(S) of trying to shift the blame on his party to over up their 'failures and inability' to keep their flock together.

"No one from the BJP has indulged in any kind of operation or luring Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

We had gathered all our MLAs atone place and were discussing about the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the last two-three days. Todayall are coming back," Yeddyurappa said.