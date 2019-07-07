  • search
    Karnataka political crisis BS Yeddyurappa says,'Let's wait and see'

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bengaluru, July 07: Thirteen MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka submitted their resignations at the Speaker's office in Bengaluru on Saturday, putting a question mark on the survival of the 13-month government.

    Karnataka BJP President and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa

    Speaking to reporters on the reasons behind the resignations of Congress and JD(S) legislators, BS Yeddyurappa said,''I am going to Tumkur and I will come back at 4 pm. You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I don't want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this.''

    Karnataka: How the numbers stand and why it is a losing battle for Cong-JD(S)

    Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda had also said that the BJP is ready to form the government in Karnataka following fresh trouble in the ruling Congress-JD(S)government.

    Gowda told reporters here that the MLAs had decided to resign as they thought it was not in the interest of the people of the state and their constituency to be part of the current government. "If the Governor calls us, certainly we are ready to form the government as we are the single largest party. We have got 105 people with us," he had said when asked if the next government will be that of the BJP.

    After the polls though the BJP emerged big with 104 seats, Congress with 80 seats got tie up with the JD (S) with 37 seats to form coalition government. It made Kumaraswamy chief minister while magic figure to clinch power was 113 seats out of 225 seats in Karnataka Assembly.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
