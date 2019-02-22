Karnataka Police jobs: KSP recruiting Warders and Jailors; 662 vacancies

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Karnataka Police jobs are up for grabs and the KSP has announced openings for Warders and Jailors on official website ksp-online.in.

KSP or Karnataka State Police has announced 662 openings for the posts of Warder and Jailor. While 650 openings are for the post of Warder, there are 12 openings for Jailors.

Karnataka Police recruitment online application for Warder and Jailor posts was made available on February 21, 2019, and the last date to submit online application is March 3, 2019. The last date of payment of fee for KSP recruitment 2019 for Warder and Jailor posts in March 11, 2019.

There are three stages in the Karnataka Police recruitment for warder-Jailor posts - Written Examination, Physical Eligibility Test and Viva Voce. The Viva Voce is only for those applying for the post of jailor.

How to apply for KSP job opening 2019 for Warder and Jailor posts:

Visit rec19.ksp-online.in

Several options/links will appear on the page.

Click on the one which says "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF JAILOR & WARDER (MEN & WOMEN) IN KARNATAKA PRISONS DEPARTMENT - 2019".

The next page will have all the details about the KSP job opening.

Click on "Open Note" right at the bottom.

Follow the instructions and apply.

Save acknowledgement for future reference.