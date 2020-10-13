YouTube
    Karnataka Police files case against actor Kangana Ranaut over tweet on farmers

    Bengaluru, Oct 13: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the central farm laws, police said today.

    The case was registered by police in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

    Kangana Ranaut
    It has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), want on vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), the police said.

    The Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had on October 9 directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor's Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

    "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation," Ranaut had tweeted.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
