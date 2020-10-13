They will know the state is collapsing: Kangana Ranaut to Maha govt on building collapse

Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav Thackeray, says Pulwama attack did not claim as many lives in Bhiwandi

Karnataka Police files case against actor Kangana Ranaut over tweet on farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 13: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the central farm laws, police said today.

The case was registered by police in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

It has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), want on vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), the police said.

The Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had on October 9 directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor's Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

Karnataka court orders case against Kangana Ranaut over farm laws tweet

"People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation," Ranaut had tweeted.