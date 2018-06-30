Karnataka: All party meet on Cauvery underway

Bengaluru, June 30: All-party-meeting called by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the Cauvery water issue is underway. The Cauvery water-sharing issue has been a major flashpoint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The government will discuss next move after the Centre's decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

The state government has nominated two senior officials as its representatives to the Authority and the Committee under 'protest' so as to 'block' any further 'damages' to the state's interests.

Bengaluru: All party meeting called by Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy over Cauvery water management board and water distribution, underway at Vidhana Soudha pic.twitter.com/AP6aL4cwag — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2018

The Centre had on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Karnataka had not nominated its representatives.

The state has been opposing any move to form the Authority and had instead suggested the formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.

Kumaraswamy had last week accused the Centre of having taken a "unilateral" decision, hurting the state's interests.

(With PTI inputs)

