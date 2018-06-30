English
  • Sports

Karnataka: All party meet decides to challenge Cauvery water authority in SC

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bengaluru, June 30:  An all-party meet called by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy decided to authorise the state's legal team to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Centre's recent notification of the Cauvery management authority.

    The Cauvery water-sharing issue has been a major flashpoint between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo
    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo

    The government discussed next move after the Centre's decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

    After the meeting, Irrigation minister DK Shivakumar said "We have appointed two officers to the authority and they will go to the meeting on July 2 to present our views and raise the issues of farmers of Karnataka."

    The state government has nominated two senior officials as its representatives to the Authority and the Committee under 'protest' so as to 'block' any further 'damages' to the state's interests.

    The Centre had on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

    Karnataka had not nominated its representatives.

    The state has been opposing any move to form the Authority and had instead suggested the formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.

     Kumaraswamy had last week accused the Centre of having taken a "unilateral" decision, hurting the state's interests.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    hd kumaraswamy cauvery karnataka tamil nadu

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue