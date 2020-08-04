YouTube
    Karnataka overtakes Delhi with 1.4 lakh coronavirus cases

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 04: With nearly 1.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Karnataka has overtaken Delhi's count, to become the third worst-affected state in India.

    According to the latest health ministry data, Karnataka now has a total of 1,39,571 coronavirus cases, ranked below Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The state has 74,477 active coronavirus cases while 62,500 have recovered from the disease so far. Karnataka recorded 2,594 deaths so far due to the disease that has killed nearly 39,000 people across the country till date.

    While Delhi has 1,38,482 coronavirus cases. The national capital has 10,207 active coronavirus cases, while Karnataka has over 74,000 active cases as of August 4. Over 1.24 lakh people in Delhi have recovered from the disease.

    Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state with 4.5 lakh cases, with over one-fourth from Mumbai. The state has 4,50,196 infections and 15,842 deaths; at least 1,47,018 people are being treated for the disease. Mumbai has 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

      Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News

      Tamil Nadu ranks second among all states with 2.63 lakh coronavirus cases.

      Meanwhile, India's total tally now stands over 18.5 lakhs. There are 5,86,298 active cases and 38,938 fatalities as 803 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 12,30,510 patients have been cured or discharged.

      According to reports, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.77 per cent in the country, while the fatality rate is at 2.11 per cent. India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), and maintains its global position of having one of the lowest COVID-19 fatalities rates.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
