Karnataka 'Operation Kamala': Congress steps up attack against Yeddyurappa

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 9: Indian National Congress stepped up attack against the BJP and former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa after an audio clip was released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy exposing his alleged role in 'Operation Kamala'.

Karnataka Congress in-charge, KC Venugopal, said, "Entire country is shocked by hearing the news from Karnataka yesterday. Karnataka CM released audio clippings of deliberation of Yeddyurappa with one of the brother of JD(S) MLA revealing dirty politics of Modi ji and Amit Shah to destabilise the Karnataka government."

"It (audio clips) states that BS Yeddyurappa is offering Rs 10 Cr per MLA and in his deliberation, it's clear there are 18 MLAs. Therefore it comes at the rate of around Rs 200 Cr. He's offering 12 MLAs minister post, 6 were offered chairman posts in different boards, " said Venugopal.

He further said that Yeddyurappa is also offering election expenses to MLAs after they resign. "They offered Rs 50 Crore to the speaker for not disqualifying his MLAs. Clippings are referring to the names of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi ji for managing here and there through Yeddyurappa himself, " added Venugopal.

Randeep Surjewala took up the issue to target BJP high command, saying, "In what capacity is BJP Karnataka President and former CM discussing approaching SC judges to get the case right? Have Narendra Modi and Amit Shah given them such assurances? Has the SC become a 'jebi dukaan' of BJP?."