  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: One more positive Covid-19 case reported in Kodogu; total number of infections 15

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 19: A new novel coronavirus case was reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 15 in the State, Health Minister B Sriramulu said.

    This is the first COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kodagu, he said.

    Karnataka: One more positive Covid-19 case reported in Kodogu; total number of infections 15

    "This person had returned from Saudi Arabia after a trip. He has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment and observation," the Minister tweeted.

    Karnataka lockdown extended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

    Meanwhile, KIA officials have started 'Home quarantine' stamping with indelible ink for international passengers in Bengaluru. The stamp indicates the last day of quarantine.

    In Mysuru, Sri Kanteshwara temple has been closed for devotees at Nanjangud due to COVID19 threat. The temple will remain shut till March 31.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka positive coronavirus kodagu infection

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X