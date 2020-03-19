Karnataka: One more positive Covid-19 case reported in Kodogu; total number of infections 15

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 19: A new novel coronavirus case was reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 15 in the State, Health Minister B Sriramulu said.

This is the first COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kodagu, he said.

"This person had returned from Saudi Arabia after a trip. He has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment and observation," the Minister tweeted.

Karnataka lockdown extended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

Meanwhile, KIA officials have started 'Home quarantine' stamping with indelible ink for international passengers in Bengaluru. The stamp indicates the last day of quarantine.

In Mysuru, Sri Kanteshwara temple has been closed for devotees at Nanjangud due to COVID19 threat. The temple will remain shut till March 31.