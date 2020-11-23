Wait continues for cabinet exercise in Karnataka, DCM says decision by next week

Karnataka not to reopen schools, PU colleges in December

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Nov 23: The Karnataka government on Monday decided not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges in December due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard decided to meet again by the third week of December to discuss the future course of action,on the recommendation from experts and the health department.

"All education experts, health department and experts have opined that a discussion about opening schools and pre university colleges should be held by December end.. this is not the time as COVID cases may rise and may affect the students," Yediyurappa said.

The schools have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19.

The meeting, he told reporters later, unanimously decided to meet again by December end to decide on the future course of action and not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges until then.

The Chief Minister said not even five per cent students are attending classes in degree and engineering colleges that were reopened on November 17.

The meeting was attended by Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar, officials of education, health, rural development and transport departments, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and experts.

The Education Department would implement the decision.

However classes through public broadcaster - "Samveda", and other means like online would continue.

He said there were two opionions on the matter in the state - one not to open schools and the other that if it was not done, students in rural areas would face difficulties and their plight should be taken care of.

The goverment was now not thinking of reopening schools for classes I to VIII, Kumar said, adding that discussions on students facing Class X board exams and second PUC (class XII students who have to take competitive exams),as also in districts where there are lesser number of cases.