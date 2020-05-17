  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: No institutional quarantine for healthcare workers in complete PPE

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday issued an order stating that there is no need of a 14-day institutional quarantine for healthcare workers, who work in complete personal protective equipment (PPE) without any breach, while treating COVID-19 patients.

    Karnataka: No institutional quarantine for healthcare workers in complete PPE

    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 90,927, death toll at 2,872; highest spike yet

    However, the healthcare workers (Doctors, residents, nurses, technicians and group D workers) can report temperature and absence of symptoms each day before starting their regular duties in the hospital.

    ''As per the Interim Guidance Document of WHO, Risk assessment and management of exposure of HCW in the context of COVID-19, "the HCW who is always using the Complete Personnel Protective Equipment without any breach for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients is considered as low risk and there is no need for 14 days Quarantine except self monitoring,'' the advisory noted.

    Fact check: Does spraying on disinfectant on streets kill coronavirus

    ''Further, as per clause 5.3 of the Advisory for managing Health Care Workers working in COVID and Non-COVID areas of the Hospital, issued by MoHFW, Quarantine of Health Care Workers, other than what is stipulated in the advisory is not warranted,'' it stated.

    Meanwhile, the state has reported 36 new covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, that takes the total number of people who tested positive to 1092.

    Yediyurappa has been trying to lift restrictions in Karnataka to allow businesses to resume operations and help kickstart economic activity in the state.

    All those returning to Karnataka in trains, flights and other modes of transport are being sent to institutional quarantine facilities.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka healthcare

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X