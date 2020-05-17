Karnataka: No institutional quarantine for healthcare workers in complete PPE

New Delhi, May 17: The Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday issued an order stating that there is no need of a 14-day institutional quarantine for healthcare workers, who work in complete personal protective equipment (PPE) without any breach, while treating COVID-19 patients.

However, the healthcare workers (Doctors, residents, nurses, technicians and group D workers) can report temperature and absence of symptoms each day before starting their regular duties in the hospital.

''As per the Interim Guidance Document of WHO, Risk assessment and management of exposure of HCW in the context of COVID-19, "the HCW who is always using the Complete Personnel Protective Equipment without any breach for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients is considered as low risk and there is no need for 14 days Quarantine except self monitoring,'' the advisory noted.

''Further, as per clause 5.3 of the Advisory for managing Health Care Workers working in COVID and Non-COVID areas of the Hospital, issued by MoHFW, Quarantine of Health Care Workers, other than what is stipulated in the advisory is not warranted,'' it stated.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 36 new covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, that takes the total number of people who tested positive to 1092.

Yediyurappa has been trying to lift restrictions in Karnataka to allow businesses to resume operations and help kickstart economic activity in the state.

All those returning to Karnataka in trains, flights and other modes of transport are being sent to institutional quarantine facilities.