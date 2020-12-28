Karnataka New Year celebrations: Guidelines to be issued today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka government will issue guidelines for new year celebrations on December 28, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Addressing media, Bommai said, 'The guidelines will be issued tomorrow (Monday). The objective is to avoid huge congregation of people at public places giving room for coronavirus to spread rapidly.' To a query, the minister said organising large parties at public places will be prohibited.

The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction in the COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.