  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K’taka new minister’s portfolio allocation will be done on Monday: BSY

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 08: Amid growing pressure from newly inducted ministers for plum ministries, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the portfolio allocation will be done on February 10.

    According to the PTI, Karnataka CM said, "Everything is ready but since today (Saturday) is a holiday, we will allot portfolios on Monday morning."

    K’taka new minister’s portfolio allocation will be done on Monday: BSY
    Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

    On Thursday, BSY had announced that the portfolios will be allotted before Saturday, during rewarding with Cabinet berth 10 defectors who helped the BJP bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and come to power.

    Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: All 10 ministers are 'rebels' from Cong, JD(S)

    Yediyurappa also ruled out going to Delhi to decide filling the remaining six vacant ministerial posts.

    According to report, it is said that Yediyurappa apparently has deferred the portfolio allocation allegedly due to pressure from Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

    Jarkiholi has been insisting upon water resource department since a long time. Whereas, the BJP leadership wants to give him public works department.

    According to PTI, till early hours on Saturday Jarkiholi had a detailed discussion at Yediyurappa's house and left the place displeased.

    The cabinet expansion on Thursday led to discontent among a section of "native" BJP leaders who were left out of the exercise as the party sought to contain dissidence in the face of intense lobbying for berths by several contenders.

    The expansion has taken the strength of the Cabinet to 28, with six vacancies now. In the first expansion last August, 17 ministers were inducted.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa karnataka cabinet karnataka cabinet portfolios portfolios

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X