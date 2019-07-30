Karnataka MPs write to Shah, Rajnath to help trace CCD owner VG Siddhartha

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 30: Members of Parliament from Karnataka have sought the help of Central Government to trace V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day, has been missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

In a letter to Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and the MPs have urged him to deploy coastal guard, central forces and helicopters for the search operation.

"The State government has already started search operations in the Netravati Bridge area. Since its raining heavily in coastal Karnataka, the water level in the river has risen to dangerous levels. The heavy rain and the current weather conditions are causing problems for the speedy search operations," the letter to the Central government with signatures of several MPs said.

The have also written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help of central government to trace missing founder & owner of Cafe Coffee Day.

Requested Hon HM Sri @AmitShah Ji for central govt's help to trace VG Siddhartha, who found to be missing since yesterday.



A gentleman, who popularised Coffee across the world, known for his business acumen. pic.twitter.com/ichuMqmdBn — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 30, 2019

The Nethravathi Bridge from where Siddharatha went missing is where the river joins the Arabian Sea. Currently, the state police personnel with the help of locals and deep-sea divers have undertaken the search operations. The businessman, police said, went missing between 6 pm and 8 pm.