  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka: Monkey fever scare grips Bengaluru, other parts

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 23: Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka has been put on alert after the outbreak of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as 'monkey fever' claimed seven lives in Shivamogga.

    Karnataka: Monkey fever scare grips Bengaluru, other parts

    According to media reports, till now there have been no reports of infections from Bengaluru, but the disease has been confirmed in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur where over a 50 people are said to have contracted the deadly disease.

    Meanwhile, with six deaths in Karnataka during January due to the tick-borne infection Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Goa have taken precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the disease in their states.

    The virus responsible for causing monkey fever is a member of the flavivirus genus. It is transmitted to humans via infected ticks and has been largely associated with the death of monkeys in the wild.

    Should a person come in contact with a sick, recently infected, or even dead infected monkey, they run the risk of contracting the infection.

    Can Kyasanur forest disease be prevented?
    A vaccine does exist for KFD and is used in endemic areas - of a disease or condition occurs regularly in a particular area. Additional preventative measures include using insect repellents, wearing protective clothing in areas particularly where ticks are endemic, and avoiding contact with dead monkeys.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    monkey fever bengaluru

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 18:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue