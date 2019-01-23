Karnataka: Monkey fever scare grips Bengaluru, other parts

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka has been put on alert after the outbreak of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as 'monkey fever' claimed seven lives in Shivamogga.

According to media reports, till now there have been no reports of infections from Bengaluru, but the disease has been confirmed in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur where over a 50 people are said to have contracted the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, with six deaths in Karnataka during January due to the tick-borne infection Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Goa have taken precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the disease in their states.

The virus responsible for causing monkey fever is a member of the flavivirus genus. It is transmitted to humans via infected ticks and has been largely associated with the death of monkeys in the wild.

Should a person come in contact with a sick, recently infected, or even dead infected monkey, they run the risk of contracting the infection.

Can Kyasanur forest disease be prevented?

A vaccine does exist for KFD and is used in endemic areas - of a disease or condition occurs regularly in a particular area. Additional preventative measures include using insect repellents, wearing protective clothing in areas particularly where ticks are endemic, and avoiding contact with dead monkeys.