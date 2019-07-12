Karnataka Crisis: MLAs to spend weekend in resorts as Kumaraswamy seeks trust vote

Bengaluru, July 12: Ahead of trust vote, resort politics is back in Karnataka as all three key players the Congress, JDS and opposition BJP herded their MLAs in luxury stays to keep their flock intact.

While the JDS chose the serene surroundings of Nandi Hill on the outskirts of Bengaluru, its partner Congress opted for a hotel in the state capital. The BJP MLAs, meanwhile, are staying in a resort near Yelahanka and an ultra-luxury hotel.

While several rebel MLAs have been staying in a Mumbai hotel since their resignations last Saturday, the Congress and JDS are keen to avoid any further erosion in their strength.

In a surprise move, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy announced he would seek a trust vote.

"The ongoing political developments, this confusion has been created due to the action of some MLAs. I am ready for everything. I am not here to stick on to power," he said.

Kumar said a slot would be allotted whenever the chief minister opted for it. "The chief minister has spoken his mind that he would not cling to power amid the confusion. He said he will seek the trust of the House," he said.

"Whenever he tells me that he wants to move the trust motion, the very next day I will put it in the business of the day," he added.

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.